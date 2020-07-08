National

Man in court over SA double fatal crash

By AAP Newswire

Joanne Shanahan (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An Adelaide man charged over a road crash that killed two people, including a senior South Australian police officer, tested negative to drugs and alcohol, a court has been told.

But information is being sought over the mental health of Harrison Kitt leading up to and after the three-car collision in April.

The 20-year-old appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving over the crash which killed Detective Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan, 55, and Tania McNeill, 53.

Prosecutor Patrick Hill said statements were being sought from medical officers who treated Kitt in the days after the crash, along with statements regarding his movements in the week or so leading up to the crash.

He said all the material would be relevant to any formal inquiry that might subsequently refer to the accused's mental state at the time.

"If there is to be a diagnosis that he suffered some sort of manic episode or psychosis at the time, then it would be important to know any underlying cause," Mr Hill told the court.

The court also heard that major crash investigators were still to complete a complex scene reconstruction which would include estimates of the speed of Kitt's vehicle.

It was told prosecutors had already taken about 90 statements but needed an eight-week adjournment before making a final determination on what charges would be pursued.

Defence counsel David Edwardson QC said the fact that Kitt tested negative to both drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash was "significant".

He said in the current circumstances the eight-week adjournment was perfectly reasonable.

Kitt was remanded on continuing bail to return to court on August 28.

At the time of the crash, Supt Shanahan was a passenger in a car driven by her husband Peter, a retired police detective.

He was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Ms McNeill was driving a second car involved and Kitt the third vehicle.

Latest articles

Sport

Moama clubs set to be impacted by border closure

A home away from home remains a possibility for Moama’s sporting clubs in the coming weeks. The plans of Moama Football Netball Club and Moama-Echuca Border Raiders have been thrown into chaos following the closure of the border on Tuesday...

Brayden May
Sport

Deakin Reserve secures $500,000 funding for second netball court

Deakin Reserve is set for another netball court after securing a $500,000 grant from the Victorian Government. A second court is expected to be built in the north-east corner of the reserve behind Mercy Stadium in a huge boost for the sport in...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cloud over Suns’ competition

It was supposed to be game on for the Goulburn Valley Suns’ junior outfits at the weekend. However, no competitive football was played among the Suns’ youth ranks due to postponements implemented by Football Victoria, stemming from the...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire