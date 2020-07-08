National

Australia may cease Hong Kong extraditions

By AAP Newswire

A police van carrying 23 year-old Tong Ying-kit in HK - AAP

1 of 1

Australia could cancel an extradition treaty with Hong Kong after China cracked down on the city.

Beijing recently passed draconian new security laws that criminalise subversion, secession and collusion with foreign forces in Hong Kong.

Pro-democracy protesters have since been charged for holding flags, posters and pamphlets.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has warned travellers that people charged under the laws could be deported or transferred to mainland China for prosecution.

Shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus has called on the government to urgently re-examine Australia's extradition agreement with Hong Kong.

"With residents and visitors to Hong Kong now subject to extradition to mainland China for a wide variety of reasons, extradition from Australia to Hong Kong now carries the real risk of extradition to mainland China," he said.

"It follows that it may now be untenable for Australia to maintain a separate extradition treaty with Hong Kong and, if so, the government should take immediate steps to withdraw from that treaty."

The federal cabinet is expected to address the issue at a meeting on Wednesday.

Attorney-General Christian Porter would not be drawn on specific measures being contemplated by the government.

"Australia constantly reviews its international arrangements to ensure they are fit for purpose, and this includes extradition arrangements," he told the ABC.

Cabinet is also expected to decide whether Australia will provide safe haven for Hong Kong residents who fear political persecution under the new laws.

Latest articles

News

Peter Walsh declares a big win for regional Victoria

MEMBER for Murray Plains has declared the decision to leave Echuca out of the latest COVID lockdown as “desperately needed”. His statement comes after metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire was placed under stage three restrictions...

Brayden May
News

Murray River Council reacts to border closure

MURRAY River Council’s mayor Chris Bilkey has been told the border could be closed “for a matter of weeks” although details have not been confirmed by the NSW Government. In a webinar with police commissioner Mike Fuller on Tuesday...

Brayden May
News

Outreach Program postponed

AS COVID-19 restrictions continue to change, the Echuca Moama Uniting Church has decided to postpone its Outreach Lunch Program. “Volunteers were disappointed but we understood,” program co-ordinator Loris Cole said. “We had...

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire