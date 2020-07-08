Fed govt warns Vic crisis hitting economy

The economic impact of the coronavirus-led shutdown in Melbourne will be substantial, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned, as the federal government considers extending income support.

Victoria accounts for a quarter of Australia's economic output and the six weeks of restrictions taking effect in its capital at midnight on Wednesday will cost the state economy $1 billion a week.

"We will see a substantial economic impact as a result of these restrictions coming back in," Mr Frydenberg told Sydney radio 2GB on Wednesday.

"Both the prime minister and I have talked about extending income support to those who need it and we'll announce the detail of that on July 23."

The federal government is preparing to release an economic and budget update on July 23.

It's expected to detail plans for the JobKeeper payments that help businesses retain workers and topped up JobSeeker payments for people who have lost their jobs.

There have been calls for the coalition to extend those support packages, due to end in September, because Australia is already in recession.

A special case is also being made for Victoria, in the wake of its decision to return to stage three restrictions across metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city.

"We do recognise that some sectors of the economy are doing it tougher than others, and in the case of Victoria, obviously they are going through a challenging period," Mr Frydenberg said.

Melburnians are being forced back into stay-at-home restrictions after a record 191 new virus cases were confirmed in city on Tuesday, after almost three weeks of rising case numbers.

Mr Frydenberg said much depends on what happens next.

"This is a serious impediment to the speed and the trajectory of the nation's economic recovery, not just Victoria," he told Sky News.

Mr Frydenberg also said this was not the time to be blaming Victoria and all governments needed to support the state's efforts.

"This is a time for our nation to be working collectively and effectively as a whole," he told 2GB.

National cabinet meets on Friday to discuss the situation in Victoria and ways to protect other states from new outbreaks.