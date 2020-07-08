National

Fed govt warns Vic crisis hitting economy

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Josh Frydenberg - AAP

1 of 1

The economic impact of the coronavirus-led shutdown in Melbourne will be substantial, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned, as the federal government considers extending income support.

Victoria accounts for a quarter of Australia's economic output and the six weeks of restrictions taking effect in its capital at midnight on Wednesday will cost the state economy $1 billion a week.

"We will see a substantial economic impact as a result of these restrictions coming back in," Mr Frydenberg told Sydney radio 2GB on Wednesday.

"Both the prime minister and I have talked about extending income support to those who need it and we'll announce the detail of that on July 23."

The federal government is preparing to release an economic and budget update on July 23.

It's expected to detail plans for the JobKeeper payments that help businesses retain workers and topped up JobSeeker payments for people who have lost their jobs.

There have been calls for the coalition to extend those support packages, due to end in September, because Australia is already in recession.

A special case is also being made for Victoria, in the wake of its decision to return to stage three restrictions across metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city.

"We do recognise that some sectors of the economy are doing it tougher than others, and in the case of Victoria, obviously they are going through a challenging period," Mr Frydenberg said.

Melburnians are being forced back into stay-at-home restrictions after a record 191 new virus cases were confirmed in city on Tuesday, after almost three weeks of rising case numbers.

Mr Frydenberg said much depends on what happens next.

"This is a serious impediment to the speed and the trajectory of the nation's economic recovery, not just Victoria," he told Sky News.

Mr Frydenberg also said this was not the time to be blaming Victoria and all governments needed to support the state's efforts.

"This is a time for our nation to be working collectively and effectively as a whole," he told 2GB.

National cabinet meets on Friday to discuss the situation in Victoria and ways to protect other states from new outbreaks.

Latest articles

Rugby

Fonua-Blake breaks anti-vilification code

NRL boss Andrew Abdo will consider further sanctions for Addin Fonua-Blake after confirming the forward had breached the game’s anti-vilification code.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Broncos need old school honesty: Hodges

Former captain Justin Hodges says battling Brisbane need an old school honesty session to snap their horror NRL form slump.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire