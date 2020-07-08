National

Economy depends on Vic success: Treasurer

By AAP Newswire

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Victoria's coronavirus spread needs to be stopped if the Australian economy is to stay on track for recovery.

Melburnians will be forced back into stay-at-home restrictions from midnight on Wednesday, just a day after 191 fresh virus cases were confirmed in Victoria.

Mr Frydenberg says modelling shows it would cost the state about $1 billion per week to return to coronavirus restrictions.

"The coming days and weeks will be critical and if, as we hope, Victoria can contain the outbreak, it will be not just Victoria's success, but Australia's success," Mr Frydenberg wrote in the Herald Sun.

"The speed and trajectory of our national economic recovery depends on it."

My Frydenberg said that before the outbreak in Victoria, there were positive signs for the economy, but now consumer confidence has fallen.

"With Victoria comprising about a quarter of the national economy, what happens in Victoria matters and this is why getting the outbreak under control is crucial," he wrote.

