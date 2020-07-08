Travel warning for NSW border residents

NSW residents living in towns near the Victorian border have been warned not to travel to other parts of the state, with the premier flagging further action may be needed to isolate those communities.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said more than 50,000 exemption permits were issued overnight for people living in border communities, allowing them to cross the border.

But the premier warned the widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in Victoria is a huge risk for NSW and urged residents in Albury and other border towns not to travel to other parts of the state.

"The probability of contagion in NSW given what's happened in Victoria is extremely high," she told reporters in Sydney.

"The probability that we need to be tougher on broader restrictions is extremely high.

"The government is considering what further action we take to make sure the bubble of these border communities is maintained."

Ms Berejiklian also flagged some COVID-19 health orders relating to gatherings will be tweaked in the coming days.

The premier also warned businesses they risk fines of up to $55,000 if they don't follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

NSW on Wednesday recorded eight new COVID-19 cases including seven in hotel quarantine and a woman in her 30s from southwest Sydney. The woman's case remains under investigation.

NSW Health chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant also noted a Victorian teenager holidaying in Merimbula on the southern NSW coast has tested positive to coronavirus.

Dr Chant said the teenager and his family were not from a Melbourne COVID-19 hot spot and were tested for the virus before they left the state.

"They were advised the result was negative and following arrival in NSW they were advised that was an error and that result was positive," she said.

Dr Chant said the family is isolating in Merimbula and the only place they attended was the Tathra Hotel, with all 80 patrons in attendance at the time being contacted by NSW Health.

"The risk to other patrons has been assessed as very low," Dr Chant said.

It comes after queues on the NSW-Victoria border grew to four kilometres overnight with police having to turn back people travelling from Melbourne's coronavirus hotspot suburbs.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters some people had travelled from hotspot postcodes in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, where communities are preparing for a six-week lockdown from Thursday.

The NSW-Victoria border was closed in response to an escalation in new coronavirus cases in the southern state, after a record 191 infections on Tuesday and 134 cases on Wednesday.

There are exemptions in place for essential crossings, including medical care.

As more than 600 officers were deployed to police the border, Mr Fuller said the closure was intended to protect NSW from another outbreak of coronavirus.

Up to 500 defence personnel are also being deployed to help man checkpoints at 55 border crossings.

Victorian residents who seek to enter NSW without a valid excuse could face up to six months in jail or an $11,000 fine. NSW residents returning from Victoria must self-isolate at home for 14 days.

The stage-three lockdown in Melbourne allows residents to leave only for food and supplies, care provision, exercise and study or work.