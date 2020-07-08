National

Border town mayors worry over closure

By AAP Newswire

COVID warning sign in Albury, NSW. - AAP

Local mayors in Albury-Wodonga were still unsure on the finer details of the NSW-Victoria border closure as roads closed at midnight.

They want exemption permits for people who live up to 100 kilometres out from the border town who rely on it for essential services.

The NSW-Victoria borders are closing in response to the escalating number of coronavirus cases in Melbourne.

There are exemptions in place for essential crossings, including medical care, and NSW is responsible for policing the borders.

As more than 600 officers were deployed to the border, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said it was about keeping the state safe.

Up to 500 defence personnel would also be deployed to help man checkpoints, with the first arriving on Tuesday night.

Albury mayor Kevin Mack said he had spoken to Premier Gladys Berejiklian about the closures but was still short of information.

Ms Berejiklian has been sceptical of border closures but said the growing transmission rates in Melbourne had forced the hand of health officials.

NSW reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday from 9746 tests, including a man who tested negative in hotel quarantine before returning home to Newcastle on Sunday and developing respiratory symptoms.

He and his close contacts have been placed in isolation. The other six cases were travellers in hotel quarantine.

Health officials confirmed two people had tested positive for coronavirus in Albury, both from the same family.

Victoria on Tuesday recorded an additional 191 new COVID-19 cases.

