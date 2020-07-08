Cars bumper to bumper at NSW-Vic border

Residents in towns that link across the now-closed NSW-Victoria border are unclear about how daily life will work, as traffic backs up across state lines.

In Albury-Wodonga on Wednesday morning, cars were bumper to bumper on the bridge separating the states.

Locals, including the two town's mayors, are still unsure on the finer details of what the border closures, and entry permits for residents, will mean.

Victoria and NSW agreed to shut the border between the two states as the number of new coronavirus cases in the southern state continues to grow.

Local Barry Edmunds was watching the police at the Albury checkpoint off the Lincoln Causeway on the NSW side on Wednesday morning.

He said it was a sign of how serious the situation now was.

"I think we treated it with a bit of scant respect the first time," he said.

He's now cut off from his grandkids in Melbourne and had been awaiting the birth of a granddaughter in a week.

Mr Edmunds' son will have to negotiate the checkpoints on his daily work commute from Albury into Wodonga on the Victorian side.

Operations manager Cayte Campbell, who lives in Albury, also said the closures had serious implications - she was potentially cut off from her parents in Wodonga.

The closure has also ended community sport in the town, with the local hockey league forced to cancel its season after persevering throughout the COVID-19 pandemic when other sporting codes dropped out.

Hockey Albury-Wodonga president Bert Eastoe said players were happy to get on the pitch during the wider shutdown.

But now the matches have been called off, with just under half of the players living on the Victorian side of the Murray.

Traffic trickled through from Victoria into NSW early on Wednesday, after the border closure came into effect at midnight.

Travel exemptions will apply for locals but the border permit system managed by the NSW government only went online late Tuesday night.

The web page stopped working for a period on Tuesday night before services resumed.

A Service NSW spokesperson said the permit application system had experienced high levels of demand.

People carrying documents to show NSW police they had a legitimate reason to cross the border will still be allowed through.