Melbourne virus needs national action: PM

By AAP Newswire

NSW Police officers check cars crossing from Victoria into NSW - AAP

Scott Morrison has vowed to throw everything at stopping Melbourne's coronavirus outbreak spreading across Australia.

The Victorian capital will re-enter lockdown for six weeks at midnight on Wednesday, as the state recorded 134 new cases.

The prime minister warned the highly contagious disease could spread without tough measures.

"It's happening in Melbourne now," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

"There's always the risk it could happen in other cities and every step is being taken to seek to prevent that wherever possible."

The federal government is looking at slowing down international arrivals to Australia after states called for pressure to be eased on hotel quarantine.

Mr Morrison will take a proposal to national cabinet on Friday to reduce the number of incoming flights.

More than 357,000 Australian citizens and permanent residents have returned to Australia since March 13.

Mr Morrison said dealing with the outbreak was a national effort between federal and state governments.

"We're all Melburnians now when it comes to the challenges we face," the Sydney-based prime minister said.

"We're all Victorians now because we're all Australians and that's where the challenge is right now."

Victoria is being isolated from the rest of the nation as South Australia and NSW shut borders.

Melburnians and people in the Mitchell Shire north of the city are being forced to stay home for another six weeks to stem the spread of the deadly disease.

They will only be allowed out to shop for essentials, for care or compassionate reasons, exercise, work or study.

The harsh restrictions could cost the economy up to $6 billion.

Mr Morrison said he had assured Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews there would be ongoing federal welfare support.

JobKeeper wage subsidies and the boosted JobSeeker dole payment are set to expire in September.

"This is about tailoring a national program to provide support where the support is needed," the prime minister said.

"Because of what has happened in Victoria, obviously the need there will be far greater than was previously and that need will be met."

Banks are extending loan payment holidays for struggling customers.

Roughly 800,000 people have applied for six-month deferrals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Households and businesses still struggling to make repayments by late September will be offered another four months.

Victorian parents with kids in child care have been thrown another lifeline.

The federal government will waive Victorian parent gap fees if children don't attend for coronavirus-related reasons.

The activity test will also be eased until October to help families whose jobs are impacted by the pandemic.

