Vic records 134 cases as lockdown looms

Vic records 134 cases as lockdown loomsBy AAP Newswire
Victoria has recorded 134 new coronavirus cases, as five million people in the state prepare to enter lockdown for another six weeks.
Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday confirmed 11 cases were linked to known outbreaks and 123 were under investigation.
It comes as residents in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire, north of the city, prepare to go into stage three lockdown from midnight Wednesday.
More than one million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Victoria.