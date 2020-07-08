National

Vic records 134 cases as lockdown looms

By AAP Newswire

People wearing masks at Melbourne's Flinders Street station. - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria has recorded 134 new coronavirus cases, as five million people in the state prepare to enter lockdown for another six weeks.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday confirmed 11 cases were linked to known outbreaks and 123 were under investigation.

It comes as residents in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire, north of the city, prepare to go into stage three lockdown from midnight Wednesday.

More than one million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Victoria.

Latest articles

Competition

Survey winners

Thank you to everyone who completed our survey on “How do you keep up to date with local news?” and congratulations to those who were lucky to win a three month, full digital subscription to The News: Neroli Cochrane, Shepparton Dean...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Big trip not on the cards yet | Reel life

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, the COVID-19 virus has reared its ugly head and is once again threatening a second wave of lock-downs. I, like most others, thought we had dodged the worst of the pandemic, but the...

Shepparton News
Opinion

We have more to learn from animals than animals have to learn from us

SANDY LLOYD IS TALKING TO THE ANIMALS Last week I heard a man on the radio describe the best thing that had happened to him all year. It wasn’t what you might think at this point in a year that’s been turned upside-down, first by...

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire