Vic looks to masks as lockdown returns

The greater use of masks to be worn in public is under consideration in Victoria as the state wakes to a closed NSW border and Melbourne re-enters lockdown.

Mandatory use of masks in public has so far been avoided in Victoria's fight against coronavirus.

But following bungled hotel quarantine program, the state's hold on the deadly pandemic has unravelled.

Metropolitan residents will re-enter stage three lockdown from midnight and experts are now considering mask wearing.

"The voluntary use of masks, particularly where you can't physically distance, is something that we're looking at very very closely and Brett Sutton the Chief Health Officer in Victoria will have more to say about that quite soon," Premier Daniel Andrews told Radio National on Wednesday.

Asked if it could extend to all Victorians when in public or outside, Mr Andrews said "if that advice were to come to me well then that would be the position that I took (sic)."

But just how Victoria came to be in such a perilous position is still the subject of a blame game.

Asked across multiple networks on Wednesday morning what went wrong, Mr Andrews turned to a judicial inquiry into hotel quarantine.

Private security guards are still involved in Victoria's quarantine programs, but "those who have done the wrong thing...they're not playing a role in our pandemic response".

Hotel quarantine is now the responsibility of Corrections Victoria.

Victoria notched up another 191 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, making it the state's highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

There are 772 active cases, with more than half potentially from community transmission, and 35 people in hospital including nine in intensive care.

Victoria's economy is expected to take a further hit because of the coronavirus surge and six week lockdown.

Businesses and centres that had recently reopened will have to close their doors while eateries have to go back to takeaway and delivery only.

In breakfast media blitzes on Wednesday, Mr Andrews and national Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said further financial support is being considered for the state.

"There is going to be another phase of income support," Mr Frydenberg told the Seven Network when asked about the future of the JobKeeper and JobSeeker welfare payments, which are due to expire on July 23.

Residents in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire, north of the city, will be put into stage three lockdown from 11.59pm on Wednesday for six weeks.

Under the rules, people can only leave their homes to get food and supplies, receive or provide care, exercise, and study or work if they can't do so from home.

Except for Mitchell Shire, which takes in towns including Broadford, Kilmore, Pyalong, Seymour, Tallarook and Wallan, regional Victoria is excluded from the lockdown.

The federal government announced it will waive parent gap fees from Monday if children are not attending child care for COVID-related reasons in the new lockdown areas of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.

Childcare services can also access the $708 million Transition Payment to support the return to the subsidy from Monday.

Much like earlier restrictions, visitors will no longer be welcome at homes and people cannot gather outside in groups of more than two.

School holidays will be extended by a week to give teachers and parents time to prepare for remote learning, except for Year 11 and 12 students and special schools will resume face-to-face learning.

Residents in nine public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne are in strict lockdown, unable to leave their homes for any reason, until everyone is tested.

The Victorian County Court and Supreme Court have confirmed they are reviewing the July 20 time frame for the resumption of criminal jury trials.