Testing almost done at Melbourne towers

Premier Daniel Andrews is confident testing of Melbourne's nine locked-down public housing towers for coronavirus will be finished soon.

"We are very confident that we will be able to complete testing today," he told reporters on Wednesday.

About 3000 residents in the Flemington and North Melbourne towers have been in a "hard lockdown" since Saturday afternoon, unable to leave their apartments due to a coronavirus scare.

Six more cases were linked to the outbreak on Wednesday, taking the total to 75.

The towers lockdown order is for 14 days, but Mr Andrews hopes to end it in five.

"The quicker everyone gets tested, the quicker we can get those results and then put in place a detailed plan to provide tailored and specific support to those people who test positive," he said.

"I again say to every single resident in those towers you will be under these restrictions for not a moment longer than you need to be."

When the hard lockdown ends, the residents will enter the newly announced six-week, stage three lockdown for the rest of the city.

It comes as a man arrested in front of one of the towers yelled out "I can't breathe" as police swarmed him.

The 28-year-old Altona North man was arrested in Flemington about 9.50pm on Tuesday after he allegedly became verbally aggressive towards police.

Police believe the man got out of a car in Holland Court before joining another man confronting some officers.

The arrested man has since been released pending further investigation and police are trying to identify the second man, who ran from the scene.

It is believed the incident happened during a food delivery by a local charity, which police said was not involved in the incident.

Social media videos recorded by some of the witnesses delivering food at the public housing tower show the man being arrested as tensions escalate.

The man being held on the floor is heard screaming "I can't breathe".

Residents relied on deliveries of food and supplies from the state government for the first two days, some of which was expired, insufficient or culturally inappropriate, such as pork given to Muslims.

Donations were also turned away from some of the towers in Flemington and North Melbourne on Monday night.

Authorities have apologised for the delay in delivering donated food and supplies to the thousands of residents in the towers.