Man arrested outside Melbourne towers

By AAP Newswire

Personnel in hazmat suits and police outside one of the towers

A man arrested in front of a locked-down public housing tower yelled out "I can't breathe" as police swarmed him.

The 28-year-old Altona North man was arrested in Flemington about 9.50pm on Tuesday after he allegedly became verbally aggressive towards police.

Police believe the man got out of a car in Holland Court before joining another man confronting some officers.

The arrested man has since been released pending further investigation and police are trying to identify the second man, who ran off the scene.

It is believed the incident happened during a food delivery by a local charity which police said was not involved in the incident.

Social media videos recorded by some of the witnesses delivering food at the public housing tower show the man being arrested as tensions escalate.

The man being held on the floor is heard screaming "I can't breathe".

Residents in the nine public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington will be in hard lockdown until all are tested for COVID-19 and the results are evaluated.

The 3000 people inside the apartments will then be able to enter the newly announced six-week, stage three lockdown for the rest of the city.

The towers lockdown order is for 14 days, but Premier Daniel Andrews hoped to end it in five.

Residents relied on deliveries of food and supplies from the state government for the first two days, some of which was expired, insufficient or culturally inappropriate, such as pork given to Muslims.

Donations were also turned away from some of the towers in Flemington and North Melbourne on Monday night.

The Melbourne Public Tenants Association said residents had been left in the dark since the immediate lockdown was enforced on Saturday.

Authorities have apologised for the delay in delivering donated food and supplies to the thousands of residents in the towers.

