National

Visitors told to expect Qld border delays

By AAP Newswire

Police checkpoint near the NSW-Queensland border. - AAP

1 of 1

Holiday-makers have been put on notice that border declaration passes to enter Queensland must be renewed every seven days.

From midday on Friday, Queensland's borders will open for the first time since closing in mid-March to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who has been in Victoria in the previous 14 days, including returning Queensland residents, will be placed in quarantine at their own expense.

As of Tuesday, more than 180,000 border declaration passes had been downloaded, says Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski.

The state is expecting a major influx of school holiday-makers from NSW and Mr Gollschewski says they should factor in lengthy delays at border crossings.

"When coming in, as well as your border declaration pass, you must have proof of address," he said.

"It is not a 'get once and forget about it'. It is only valid for seven days."

He said anyone from Victoria who claims to have spent 14 days in NSW before entering the state must provide proof of their stay, or they will be quarantined.

Police have already given some people their marching orders with 33 people refused entry as of midday Tuesday.

Another 63 people who flew in from COVID-stricken Victoria have already gone into mandatory hotel quarantine under rules that took effect last Friday, Mr Gollschewski said.

At the road border checkpoints, 240 vehicles containing a total of 709 people were turned around and 12 allowed into quarantine.

"We do fully expect that Friday, with the move to more people being able to come into the state, that the increased traffic flows and passenger flights for airports will put more pressure on our system," he said.

There are just two active cases in Queensland following a positive test on Tuesday, the first in more than a week.

Latest articles

News

Victoria-NSW border closes

There were no traffic flow problems at the Cobram-Barooga bridge road block, as New South Wales police implemented the new border restrictions. Only a handful of vehicles passed through the fog shrouded road block manned by officers from the Baroog...

Shepparton News
News

NSW-Victoria border officially slams shut

IT’S MIDNIGHT. It’s official - the NSW-Victoria border is officially closed. The barricades started going up as early as noon on Tuesday but by midnight police and Australian Defence Force personnel were manning road blocks at as many of the 55...

Riverine Herald
News

Cross border exemptions now available online

LOCAL residents wishing to cross the border from Victoria to NSW are now available online via the Service NSW website. The Public Health (COVID-19 NSW and Victorian Border) Order 2020 states that from 12.01am tomorrow (Wednesday 8 July 2020), no one...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire