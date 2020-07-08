Qld clear of new COVID-19 cases

Queenslanders rushing to return home from Victoria are being urged to contact health officials immediately if they are feeling unwell.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk believes only a small number of people will have flocked across the border from the southern state, but is demanding they do the right thing.

"If you are sick you must contact authorities immediately," she said on Wednesday.

Queensland has sent some of its own nurses to Victoria to assist in the response to an outbreak in new COVID-19 cases.

"Our hearts go out to the people in Victoria at this time," Ms Palaszczuk added.

"It could happen to any other state and territory at this time."

Queensland recorded no new cases of the disease overnight.

Meanwhile, holiday-makers have been put on notice that border declaration passes to enter the state must be renewed every seven days.

From midday on Friday, Queensland's borders will open for the first time since closing in mid-March to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who has been in Victoria in the previous 14 days, including returning Queensland residents, will be placed in quarantine at their own expense.

As of Tuesday, more than 180,000 border declaration passes had been downloaded, says Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski.

He said anyone from Victoria who claims to have spent 14 days in NSW before entering the state must provide proof of their stay, or they will be quarantined.

Police have already given some people their marching orders with 33 people refused entry as of midday Tuesday.

Another 63 people who flew in from COVID-stricken Victoria have already gone into mandatory hotel quarantine under rules that took effect last Friday, Mr Gollschewski said.