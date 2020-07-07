National

Sydney fighter allegedly assaulted officer

By AAP Newswire

Sivan Dovale arrives at Waverley Local Court - AAP

A Sydney kickboxer accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest will be sentenced within weeks.

Sivan Dovale, 25, faces eight charges including assaulting an officer, three counts of resisting or hindering police and three counts of failing to appear in court in accordance with her bail conditions.

She's also due to be resentenced for driving while suspended in 2018 after a magistrate in February placed her on a one-year good behaviour bond.

Waverley Local Court magistrate Ross Hudson on Tuesday adjourned Dovale's case for three weeks.

The Bronte woman has been ordered not to drink alcohol or take drugs unless prescribed by a doctor while on bail.

She is due to appear at the Sydney Downing Local Court on July 28.

