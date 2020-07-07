National

Alleged Sydney school fraudster ‘took $7m’

By AAP Newswire

A general view of Moriah College in Sydney (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The former financial controller of a Sydney private school is accused of diverting millions in tax refunds into accounts he controlled.

Augustine Nosti remains on bail after his case was mentioned before magistrate Ross Hudson at Waverley Local Court on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old Hornsby Heights man, who is yet to enter a plea, faces eight charges including dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and obtaining money by deception in relation to Moriah War Memorial College.

Court documents state Nosti allegedly diverted more than 35 tax refunds bound for the co-educational Orthodox Jewish school between 2004 and 2019, as well as making hundreds of bank transfers out of the institution's accounts.

The alleged funds in question total $7.4 million.

His case will return to Waverley Local Court on August 5.

