International arrivals into WA capped

By AAP Newswire

WA Health Minister Roger Cook.

International arrivals in Western Australia are being capped at 525 people per week to limit strain on the state's COVID-19 hotel quarantining system.

Health Minister Roger Cook said on Tuesday the federal government had responded favourably to the request overnight, as two international flights from Singapore and Doha were set to bring in 245 arrivals.

The announcement comes as international arrivals in Sydney have been capped at 450 a day while all international flights are being diverted from virus-hit Victoria and as travellers appear to be diverting from Queensland, where the state government is charging for accommodation.

WA is moving in the same direction as Queensland, drafting urgent legislation that would force all returning travellers to pay for their mandatory 14-day stays.

Meanwhile, after a recommendation from the state government, ticket sales for the July 19 AFL derby between West Coast and Fremantle have been temporarily suspended.

WA is scheduled to move into phase five of eased restrictions the day prior, removing all remaining limits on gatherings and allowing 60,000 capacity crowds at Optus Stadium.

But the date could be pushed back, with authorities keeping a close watch on the outbreak in Victoria.

The state has not recorded a community-based infection since April 11.

No new cases were recorded overnight, leaving the tally of active cases at 12.

