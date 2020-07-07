Strawberry contaminated at SA supermarket

A thumbtack has been discovered in a punnet of strawberries at a local South Australian supermarket.

A customer made the discovery after buying the produce from Foodland Goolwa, on the Fleurieu Peninsula, on Monday night.

SA Police said it was fortunate nobody was injured.

"(We) advise the public that it is a serious offence to contaminate food products and to do so can have obvious dangers for others," police said on Tuesday.

The strawberries have been removed from sale.

On Monday, three incidents of contamination were reported in a Woolworths store in Golden Grove, in Adelaide's north.

Needles were found in a punnet of strawberries and in an avocado, and thumbtacks were found in a loaf of bread between June 27 and July 1.

Police are investigating the latest incident.