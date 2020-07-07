National

Strawberry contaminated at SA supermarket

By AAP Newswire

Strawberries. - AAP

1 of 1

A thumbtack has been discovered in a punnet of strawberries at a local South Australian supermarket.

A customer made the discovery after buying the produce from Foodland Goolwa, on the Fleurieu Peninsula, on Monday night.

SA Police said it was fortunate nobody was injured.

"(We) advise the public that it is a serious offence to contaminate food products and to do so can have obvious dangers for others," police said on Tuesday.

The strawberries have been removed from sale.

On Monday, three incidents of contamination were reported in a Woolworths store in Golden Grove, in Adelaide's north.

Needles were found in a punnet of strawberries and in an avocado, and thumbtacks were found in a loaf of bread between June 27 and July 1.

Police are investigating the latest incident.

Latest articles

Soccer

Spurs not chasing Fair Play Cup: Mourinho

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has played down his halftime row with Son Heung-min after their 1-0 English Premier League win over Everton on Monday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Coronavirus forces FFA Cup to be cancelled

This year’s FFA Cup and NPL finals series tournament have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Three A-League clubs stuck in Victoria

Nine days out from the A-League season restart, Melbourne’s three clubs are stuck in Victoria after failing to make it across the NSW border on Monday night.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Record virus cases as Vic border closed

New South Wales will close its border with Victoria after the southern state recorded its highest increase in new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

AAP Newswire