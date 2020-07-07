Tax Office setting up deceased estate unit

National
Tax Office setting up deceased estate unitBy AAP Newswire
The tax office is setting up a dedicated unit to help people navigate the complex area of deceased estates.
Responding to a review into death and taxes, the Australian Taxation Office acknowledged it could be a difficult time for relatives, executors and appointed agents, who may be grieving the loss of a loved one while finalising their estate.
The agency has agreed to a number of review recommendations, including allocating specialists within the ATO equipped to handle deceased estate issues.