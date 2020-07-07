National

Union strikes deal on postal workers’ jobs

By AAP Newswire

Australia Post postal boxes. - AAP

1 of 1

Posties' jobs will be guaranteed during the coronavirus pandemic after the union and Australia Post struck a deal.

Letter delivery will occur every second day in metropolitan areas, with some posties redeployed to deliver and process parcels.

No posties, or other directly-affected employees, will be made redundant involuntarily during the period of the agreement, which expires in August next year.

There will be no protected or unprotected industrial action during the period.

Australia Post chief executive Christine Holgate said the agreement would provide certainty as coronavirus impacts the business.

"No posties will be removed from the delivery service and we have been encouraged by the strong response from people wanting to move across to parcel delivery," she said on Tuesday.

She said the union also had acknowledged it was necessary to temporarily switch letter deliveries to every second day to safeguard the business.

CEPU communications union national president Shane Murphy said it was a win for workers on the frontline of the pandemic.

"This agreement will ensure no posties are removed from the delivery employment mix - something we have fought hard for - protecting jobs and improving parcel delivery services to our communities," he said.

Staff working in processing and transporting mail under temporary delivery changes will also have their jobs protected.

Frontline workers will be paid a "thank you" bonus to recognise extra effort and risk during the pandemic.

Labor's industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke said the government had capitulated one day before a Senate inquiry into the issue was due to start.

"While Labor welcomes today's victory, the fact remains mail delivery frequency to seven million Australian households is still being cut at a time when revenues are increasing," he said.

Latest articles

World

HK security law not ‘doom and gloom’: Lam

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the city’s new security law is not “doom and gloom” for the financial hub.

AAP Newswire
World

Fauci: US virus situation ‘not good’

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, says the situation regarding the coronavirus is “really not good”

AAP Newswire
World

Flooding death toll in Japan rises to 50

The death toll from flooding in southern Japan has risen to 50 with at least a dozen others missing, the country’s disaster management agency says.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Record virus cases as Vic border closed

New South Wales will close its border with Victoria after the southern state recorded its highest increase in new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

AAP Newswire