Hundreds farewell slain Rockhampton mum

By AAP Newswire

Rockhampton woman Karen Gilliland - AAP

Hundreds have farewelled slain Rockhampton mum Karen Gilliland, who was allegedly stabbed to death by her estranged husband in front of her children.

The 42-year-old nurse was remembered as a rebellious spirit who put everyone's needs before her own.

"(You were a) best mate to many, friend to all, workplace mom to the lab rats and mother to four incredible souls," a message from workmate that was read out said.

The service was held in St Joseph's Cathedral in Rockhampton on Tuesday and streamed online.

Ms Gilliland died on June 23, in a confronting attack that was witnessed by two of her children.

Nigel Gilliland, who was estranged from his wife, has been charged with her murder.

Father Bryan Hanifin urged the congregation to channel their pain, shock and anger at Karen's swift and violent death into supporting her children.

"What are we going to do about Karen's death?"

"In some ways, it is easy to cry in her memory, but I believe we need to ask the question of ourselves: what am I going to do with my life in her memory, when the tears have dried?" he said.

"What are we going to do about her unfinished masterpiece, her beautiful children?"

Her brother Bryan Cranston put on a brave face as he too spoke of his sister's devotion to her children.

"The kids really were Karen's life ... all she ever wanted to do was be a mum," he said while holding the hand of Karen's youngest child, six-year-old Jade.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her three children has amassed almost $50,000 in donations.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

