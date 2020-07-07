National

Barilaro won’t wear Libs Eden-Monaro blame

By AAP Newswire

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro - AAP

1 of 1

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is refusing to shoulder the blame for the Liberal Party's likely defeat in the Eden-Monaro by-election.

Labor's Kristy McBain holds a 766 vote led over Liberal rival Fiona Kotvojs on Tuesday as counting continues after Saturday's by-election.

Mr Barilaro, who publicly toyed with the idea of running as the Nationals' candidate in the seat that overlaps his state electorate, has come under fire from coalition colleagues.

He argues his personal brand helped not hindered the coalition's chances and denied suggestions he told Nationals' supporters to preference Labor over Liberal.

"There's been a lot of speculation by, unfortunately, the Liberal Party," The National Party leader told reporters in Manly on Tuesday.

"But if you look at the seat of Monaro, which is my seat, and the Queanbeyan booths which are dominantly Labor booths, the coalition had a swing to them.

"I would argue that maybe my own brand helped them in this case, not against them.

"It's easy to blame people, but I know our how-to-vote card - I was on radio on Friday backing in a 1-2 National coalition.

"I chose not to run. But more importantly I was there on election day backing in the coalition."

Latest articles

Soccer

Coronavirus forces FFA Cup to be cancelled

This year’s FFA Cup and NPL finals series tournament have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Three A-League clubs stuck in Victoria

Nine days out from the A-League season restart, Melbourne’s three clubs are stuck in Victoria after failing to make it across the NSW border on Monday night.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

OCampos secures La Liga win for Sevilla

A strike from Lucas Ocampos has helped Sevilla cement fourth place in LaLiga with a 1-0 win over struggling Eibar.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Record virus cases as Vic border closed

New South Wales will close its border with Victoria after the southern state recorded its highest increase in new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

AAP Newswire