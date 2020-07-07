National

Qld kids sent to farm under LNP crime plan

By AAP Newswire

A farmer opens a bale of hay for calves. - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland magistrates would be forced to detain children for their third offence, while young offenders would be sent to farms and bail houses ditched under a Liberal National Party government.

The party would also fund grants for "justice reinvestment" under a two-year trial and introduce a law to take in offences committed by children if they are sentenced in court as adults.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington says "young thugs" won't be the norm if Queenslanders elect her party to government in October.

"The only way to solve the youth crime crisis is to change the government," she said.

However, Professor Kerry Carrington, head of the Queensland University of Technology's School of Justice, says elements of the plan breach the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The policy would have the opposite effect of reducing crime and instead funnel children into the criminal legal system and keep those already in detention there for longer, Professor Carrington warned.

"All these measures disproportionately impact Indigenous people, and children and young people from really disadvantaged backgrounds," she added.

Professor Carrington said significant investment in measures to reduce poverty and closing the health and life expectancy gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians were more effective.

The LNP wants to strip away the principle of detention as a last resort for children committing crimes and reintroduce breach of bail as an offence.

That would contradict the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, of which Australia is a signatory, Professor Carrington said.

It also wants to legislate for courts to recognise crimes adults committed when they were children, even if a conviction was not recorded.

But Professor Carrington said juvenile and adult justice systems are purposely divided to give adolescents a second chance, with the majority of them growing out of troublesome behaviour.

Young people on bail or other court orders would be watched around the clock by youth justice department officials under the LNP plan, and detention would be mandatory for those convicted for the third time.

The LNP's plan includes sending kids who have been in detention to what it dubs a 'Community Payback Farm'.

Five properties across the state will take children through "culturally appropriate" skills training programs, with elder mentoring to teach them to take ownership of their actions.

Youth bail houses would be scrapped and $7 million in grants set aside in a two year trial for non-government organisations offering justice reinvestment - alternative programs aimed at stopping recidivism.

Latest articles

Soccer

Coronavirus forces FFA Cup to be cancelled

This year’s FFA Cup and NPL finals series tournament have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Three A-League clubs stuck in Victoria

Nine days out from the A-League season restart, Melbourne’s three clubs are stuck in Victoria after failing to make it across the NSW border on Monday night.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

OCampos secures La Liga win for Sevilla

A strike from Lucas Ocampos has helped Sevilla cement fourth place in LaLiga with a 1-0 win over struggling Eibar.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Record virus cases as Vic border closed

New South Wales will close its border with Victoria after the southern state recorded its highest increase in new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

AAP Newswire