New case ahead of Qld border re-opening

By AAP Newswire

Australia needs to reduce the influx of international flights to ease the pressure on state governments having to quarantine passengers, Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

Pressure is mounting on Queensland to accept more international flights to help Victoria and NSW where the bulk of returning passengers are placed in isolation.

Hotel quarantine has been a source of outbreaks in Melbourne.

"I think we need to minimise the amount of international flights coming into Australia," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I think we need to be very cautious and I think slowing down flights will be a good thing at this stage."

However, she said the state was prepared to receive more international passengers if required.

Four international flights are expected to arrive in Brisbane on Tuesday with more than 400 passengers.

"Of course, we're prepared to help out," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Her offer to help comes as Queensland broke a 10 day sequence of no new virus cases after a returning ADF member tested positive to COVID-19 while in quarantine.

It was the only positive test overnight after 2700 tests were conducted on Monday.

The news comes as Ms Palaszczuk said accommodation bookings were on par with the same time last year ahead of the borders reopening on Friday in time for the second week of the NSW school holidays.

"My information is that Gold Coast bookings are the basically the same as this time last year," she said.

She warned of long delays at border crossings, urging travellers to factor that into their plans.

Before the new case was announced, Queensland's only active coronavirus case was an 81-year-old man who spent almost four months in hospital battling the illness

He's recovering in Gold Coast University Hospital where he was transferred out of ICU on June 18.

