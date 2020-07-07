National

Calls for international arrival cap in SA

By AAP Newswire

As Victoria deals with its COVID-19 outbreak, its redirected international flights have sparked calls for a cap on the number of arrivals into South Australia to ensure its quarantine systems can cope.

The SA opposition is calling for the state to implement similar limits to Western Australia.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has called for a cap of one flight every three days to land in Perth after the state had an increase in international arrivals.

A cap has also been introduced in NSW with just 50 people per flight, or 450 per day, permitted to land in Syndey.

SA opposition health spokesman Chris Picton said Premier Steven Marshall needed to advocate the limit to the prime minister.

"South Australia shouldn't have to pick up the load of other states if they're choosing to cap their numbers of international flights," he said.

"SA is already doing its share.

"To continue to provide hotel quarantine at a high standard and safely we need to manage the number of arrivals into Adelaide."

Over the past six weeks, there have been only three new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA, all arriving into Adelaide on international flights and residing in hotel quarantine.

