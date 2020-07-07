National

Economists want GST hiked to 12.5 per cent

By AAP Newswire

A sale receipt showing the GST applied to taxable items. - AAP

1 of 1

Increasing the GST to 12.5 per cent could raise more than $14 billion a year, new modelling shows.

Consulting firm PwC has also found expanding the consumption tax to five exempt categories - fresh food, health, education, childcare and water and sewage - would raise another $21 billion.

Releasing its modelling on Tuesday, PwC said tax reform would be critical to recovering from the coronavirus-led economic recession, arguing the GST was ripe for the picking.

Latest articles

Sport

Tat Chat | Hill Top Golf

HILL TOP GOLF The course may have been damp after recent rains and set to its maximum length, but Matt Miller was undeterred and went around in 69 strokes for a nett 71. Brilliant as that was, it was not enough to win the GMCU Monthly Medal as Ray...

Aydin Payne
Sport

AFL exports | Local exports lead Dogs to big win

A trio of Goulburn Valley exports have led the the Western Bulldogs to a resounding victory at the weekend. Mooroopna’s Laitham Vandermeer, Seymour’s Josh Schache and Kialla’s Alex Keath were influential in the Bulldogs’ 49-point demolition...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Picola District league sets sights on junior competition

Picola District Football Netball League is working towards getting a junior competition up and running for this year. A proposed start date for junior football and netball competitions has been pencilled in for July 18. The region’s northern-based...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Record virus cases as Vic border closed

New South Wales will close its border with Victoria after the southern state recorded its highest increase in new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

AAP Newswire