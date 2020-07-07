National

ADF troops headed for Melbourne and border

By AAP Newswire

Hundreds of Australian Defence Force troops are being deployed to help ringfence Melbourne as the Victorian capital is forced into a second coronavirus lockdown.

Hundreds more have been dispatched to guard the 1000 kilometre Victoria-NSW border, which will be closed at midnight on Tuesday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has asked the prime minister for another 260 ADF personnel to help with on-the-ground support in putting road closures in place across Melbourne.

Between 350 and 500 others will help NSW authorities fortify the sealed interstate border.

The troops will support police operations without directly involving themselves in law enforcement activity.

"Defence is ready to provide support for a range of contingencies in both states and will continue to work to support states and territories when requested," a Defence spokeswoman told AAP.

There are already 200 ADF personnel supporting coronavirus testing in Victoria.

The state recorded an additional 191 infections on Tuesday, while NSW reported seven new cases, including two in the border town of Albury.

