ADF troops deployed to NSW-Victoria border

By AAP Newswire

Hundreds of Australian Defence Force troops are being deployed to patrol coronavirus travel checkpoints along the Victoria-NSW border.

Between 350 and 500 personnel will be dispatched to help NSW authorities fortify the closed border from midnight on Tuesday.

The troops will support police operations without directly involving themselves in law enforcement activity.

Another handful of personnel are likely to be sent across the Victorian border to support the state government-led coronavirus restrictions.

"Defence is ready to provide support for a range of contingencies in both states and will continue to work to support states and territories when requested," a Defence spokeswoman told AAP.

There are already 200 ADF personnel supporting coronavirus testing in Victoria.

The state recorded an additional 127 infections and two deaths on Monday, while NSW reported 10 cases, all in hotel quarantine.

