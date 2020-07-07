Vic locks down as last state border closes

Victoria has been cut off from the rest of Australia after notching a record number of coronavirus cases, with NSW shutting its border for the first time in a century at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

"We have, all of us, agreed that the best thing to do is to close the border," Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday.

"That closure will be enforced on the NSW side so as not to be a drain on resources that are very much focused on fighting the virus right now across our state."

People can apply for border crossing exemptions while specific arrangements will be in place for residents in border towns.

Two suspected cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the region of border town Albury, NSW Health said in a statement on Monday.

"One suspected case had recently travelled to Melbourne and had returned prior to hotspot travel restrictions coming into force," it said.

NSW was the last state to close its borders to Victoria, after the southern state hit its highest daily increase in cases at 127 and two deaths on Monday.

The state now has 645 active cases, an increase of 585 in four weeks, while other states have remained stable.

A man in his 90s died in hospital on Sunday night, while a man in his 60s died on Monday, bringing the national pandemic death toll to 106.

Seven emergency department staff at Northern Hospital Epping tested positive to COVID-19 over the past five days, a spokeswoman said.

The emergency department is open with a temporary reduction in non-urgent elective surgery and outpatient appointments to keep it in action.

Twelve Victorian postcodes have stay-at-home orders in place.

Nine public housing towers at Flemington and North Melbourne are in complete lockdown with 53 confirmed cases among them.

Case numbers are expected to rise as the 3000 residents are tested.