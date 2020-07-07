Concerns for NSW-Vic border communities

NSW Police will have powers to turn people away and issue on-the-spot fines as they enforce the closure of the NSW-Victoria border in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

About 650 police officers and 350 Australian Defence Force personnel will help fortify the closed border from 11.59pm local time on Tuesday.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller warns anyone trying to cross without approved exemptions could face fines and those who falsify information to enter NSW would be slapped with significant fines.

"Police will have powers to demand details of people, powers to turn people around, and powers to issue on-the-spot fines and charge people," Mr Fuller said on Tuesday.

"Anyone travelling from Melbourne has to be considered high risk."

NSW residents who want to leave Victoria after midnight on Tuesday will need to fill out an exemption form and self-isolate at home for 14 days.

An exemption program will be established for essential border crossings, such as for medical care.

Albury Mayor Kevin Mack argued the boundary for permits should be extended because of the number of people in regional areas that travel across the border for work.

Mr Mack said on Tuesday extending it by up to 100 kilometres would ensure people are able to access the services they normally would.

Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Michael Kaliminio said patients will still be able to access health services on both sides of the border after midnight on Tuesday.

All other Victorians are not allowed to enter NSW unless they are granted an exemption for urgent reasons.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott warned there will be dire consequences for anyone trying to flout the rules and flagged the border closure may last weeks rather than days.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had previously repeatedly criticised interstate travel restrictions as a handbrake on economic recovery and insisted she wouldn't agree to border closures with neighbouring states.

She has also declared a shut Victorian border would harm Albury-Wodonga, with about 50,000 car movements between the border towns each day. There are 55 NSW-Victoria border crossings over more than 1000 kilometres.

But Ms Berejiklian said the rate of COVID-19 community transmission in parts of Melbourne gave NSW health officials no choice but to close the border.

It comes as two probable coronavirus cases are being investigated in the Albury area.

NSW Health said the two cases had returned positive results on preliminary testing in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District and were undergoing further testing.

One suspected case had recently been to Melbourne but returned before hot spot travel restrictions came into force.

NSW reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday from 9746 tests, including a man who tested negative in hotel quarantine before returning home to Newcastle on Sunday and developing respiratory symptoms. He and his close contacts have been placed into isolation.

The other six cases were travellers in hotel quarantine.

Victoria on Tuesday recorded an additional 191 new COVID-19 cases.

NSW Nationals leader and Deputy Premier John Barilaro admitted he was concerned about the wellbeing of NSW regional communities and demanded greater clarity around the Victorian border's reopening.

He also suggested the government may consider "ring-fencing" Albury-Wodonga by enforcing the border north of Albury or south of Wodonga.

"We also have to have a plan when we will reopen, what will be the trigger to reopen the borders, because that community (Albury-Wodonga) will suffer," Mr Barilaro said on Tuesday.