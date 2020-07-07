National

SA to stop Victorians crossing the border

By AAP Newswire

South Australian South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens - AAP

1 of 1

South Australia will impose a hard border closure with Victoria as a result of the spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says only South Australians coming home and essential travellers will be allowed across the border from midnight on Wednesday.

He says extra resources will be sent to patrol the border with some roads to be physically blocked.

Defence force support is being considered.

SA will also maintain 14-day quarantine measures for people coming from NSW and the ACT but has set July 20 as the possible date when they can be lifted.

Mr Stevens said the rise in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne was now regarded as a significant risk to Australia and most jurisdictions were reviewing that attitudes to people coming from Victoria.

Authorities were also mindful that many restrictions within SA had recently been lifted, allowing locals more freedom and the resumption of many activities.

"That level of movement within our own community does create risk if COVID-19 finds its way in," the commissioner said.

"The greatest risk of it finding its way in at the moment is through Victorian people travelling into South Australia."

The tougher restrictions are likely to remain in place for at least two weeks.

SA reported no new virus cases on Tuesday, leaving its total at 443 with only three of those considered active.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Melbourne and Mitchell Shire to be locked down for six weeks

Melbourne has been ordered back into lockdown after the state recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus. Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday confirmed people in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city, will only be able to leave their...

Shepparton News
News

Hospital receives Blue Ribbon donation

The Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation branch presented Goulburn Valley Health with more than $1000, which was raised by the community in recent months during COVID-19. Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation member and Shepparton police...

Tara Whitsed
News

Dani’s nine marathon run raises children sexual assault awareness

Just the thought of running a marathon might send nasty muscle pain down the hamstrings but that barely breaks a sweat for Dani McLaren. Last week, the Shepparton mum completed her ninth marathon . . . in nine days. Due to COVID-19 the...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11:59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire