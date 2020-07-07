National

SA to look again at border measures

South Australia may soon lift remaining border restrictions with NSW and the ACT despite the concerning rise in coronavirus cases in Victoria.

The state's transition committee meets on Tuesday to consider the issue after previously lifting border quarantine measures for Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

It had planned to lift remaining measures on July 20 but ditched that timetable after COVID-19 cases spiked in Melbourne.

However, Premier Steven Marshall says the committee may move separately on NSW and the ACT as those jurisdictions continue to do well in suppressing the virus.

"I think those decisions can be made independently," the premier said.

On the question of lifting restrictions on Victoria, Mr Marshall said he didn't want to rule anything in or out, including the prospect of even tighter restrictions.

"We hope that Victoria gets on top of these very significant outbreaks in their state as soon as possible," he said.

"If Victoria does well in getting on top of these outbreaks, then we all do well."

Victoria reported 127 new COVID-19 cases on Monday along with two deaths.

At the same time, SA reported no new cases, leaving its total at 443 with only three of those considered active.

