Public push to help Vic tower residents

A father of five young children living in Melbourne's public housing towers hasn't been given enough food to survive in the virus lockdown.

Abdiraham Ibrahim, who lives in a Flemington tower after fleeing his war-torn homeland of Somalia, said the state government hadn't yet dished up enough food for the 3000 residents of the towers.

His friends have delivered him necessities such as milk and formula.

"We are doing the right thing, we are staying at home," he told AAP.

"If the government are not providing what we need they shouldn't be stopping people from bringing it."

Volunteers and residents have reported issues with the logistics and process of getting food to those who need it, which are being fixed.

His family has been tested for the virus, his wife testing negative while he awaits his result.

Mr Ibrahim is among thousands of residents living in nine towers in Flemington and North Melbourne that were put into hard lockdown on Saturday in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The 3000 residents are unable to leave their apartments for any reason for at least five days, and could be scaled up to 14 days.

There were 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 inside the living quarters on Monday, as police patrol entrances and corridors.

The state government said it had given out 3000 meals, 1000 food hampers and 250 personal care packs to residents, while charities and community groups help with meals and supplies.

Residents have shared images on social media of out-of-date meals, food left on the floor and Muslim families given pork.

Victorian Council of Social Services CEO Emma King was concerned culturally appropriate meals weren't being provided by the government.

"We need to save lives first and foremost but we need to make sure people get the support that they need and they aren't terrified through the process," she said.

Community groups and volunteers have been organising to provide residents with groceries after hearing some lacked necessities.

Premier Daniel Andrews said people in the towers would be looked after.

"There are literally hundreds and thousands of people working - from police to social workers, to nurses and doctors, all the way through to people working in our supermarkets, people working in commercial kitchens ... they are all doing their absolute best," he said.

He added halal meals have been handed out by the Victorian Trades Hall in partnership with social enterprise Moving Feast.