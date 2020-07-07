Melbourne tower residents feel ‘let down’

Residents of Melbourne's nine locked down public housing towers say they feel let down by the lack of communication, food and supplies.

The Melbourne Public Tenants Association, on behalf of the 3000 residents in the Flemington and North Melbourne estates, say residents have been left in the dark since the state government's hard lockdown was enforced on Saturday.

In a letter addressed to the Acting Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health and Human Services, Premier Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police, the association describes how residents were forced to wait 24 hours for food and other essentials like baby formula, nappies and medication.

When food arrived they said it was "at best, questionable pre-packaged meat-like food items that does not look suitable for human consumption".

"Furthermore, the delivery of the food was tossed to the floor on a single piece of paper in front of the residents' apartment doors in small portions of one food item per household," the letter read.

Residents say much of the government-provided food is out-of-date, insufficient or culturally inappropriate, such as pork being provided to Muslim families.

Volunteers and residents have also reported the State Emergency Service confiscated donations of food and supplies on Monday night.

A spokesman for SES told AAP the deliveries had since been returned.

The experience has left residents feeling "shocked, confused, treated unfairly and unjustly, stigmatised, insulted, disgusted, degraded, frustrated, hurt, let down, defeated, hopeless, tiered (sic), depressed and alone".

Abdiraham Ibrahim, a father of five young children living in a Flemington tower said he was relying on his friends to deliver necessities such as milk and baby formula.

"We are doing the right thing, we are staying at home," he told AAP.

"If the government are not providing what we need they shouldn't be stopping people from bringing it."

The residents are unable to leave their apartments for any reason for at least five days, as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The detention could be scaled up to 14 days as authorities work to get everyone tested.

"It doesn't look like we are going to be getting out soon, the order says 14 days and I think that's how long we will be here," Mr Ibrahim said.

"The only time we were not inside was when we got tested, we're a bit worried to go outside with everything that is happening."

There were 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 inside the nine towers on Monday.

About 500 police have been tasked with guarding the estate entrances and corridors.

They are receiving assistance from Fire Rescue Victoria and the State Emergency Service.