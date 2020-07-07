National

Disaster recovery seen as ‘poor cousin’

By AAP Newswire

A house destroyed by fire at Balmoral, 2020 - AAP

Recovery from a natural disaster is often viewed as a poor cousin to the response stage, the royal commission into the unprecedented 2019-20 bushfire season has been told.

A review of Queensland's recovery arrangements by the state's inspector-general for emergency management identified the importance of a community-led recovery from natural disasters.

It also found the greatest opportunity for enhancing recovery was in improving the way it was perceived.

"From many at a local level we gathered the impression of recovery as a 'poor cousin' to response," the report, released last year, said.

Queensland's IGEM Alistair Dawson and his Victorian counterpart Tony Pearce will appear at a Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements hearing on Tuesday.

The commission will examine oversight and accountability frameworks for natural disaster management in Australia.

"Where a disaster occurs, the Australian public naturally seeks assurance that those in the disaster management sector did all they could to ensure the best outcome," senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said.

She said the IGEMs worked to provide assurance to government and the community regarding the disaster management frameworks in Victoria and Queensland.

The commission will examine recovery and funding arrangements later this week.

