Victoria isolated as Melbourne locks down

NSW and South Australia will erect hard borders against Victoria, as Melbourne prepares for a six-week lockdown in a bid to control soaring coronavirus infections.

Stay-at-home restrictions will be reapplied across Melbourne from midnight on Wednesday, 24 hours after the Victoria-NSW border slams shut.

Permits will be issued to people who need to cross the border for work or health care.

Victoria notched a second day of record infections on Tuesday, with 191 new cases.

Only South Australian residents will be able to enter the state from Victoria and be forced into 14 days' quarantine.

Victorians granted permission to cross for exceptional circumstances will be made to wear personal protective equipment including face masks.

Melbourne residents and people in Mitchell Shire to the city's north will only be allowed to leave home for work, study, essential shopping or to receive or give care.

Premier Daniel Andrews has requested a further 260 defence force personnel to help Victoria Police with roadblocks around Melbourne's perimeter.

"We have to take this as seriously as we take bushfire. This is binary. It is life and death," he said on Tuesday.

He said people had become complacent as frustration with restrictions set in.

Failings in the state's hotel quarantine regime are the subject of a judicial inquiry after the disease spread following alleged infection control breaches.

Fresh lockdowns will spark questions over federal government programs, including JobKeeper wage subsidies and the boosted JobSeeker unemployment payment.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is due to outline the future of coronavirus support schemes on July 23.

The federal government has agreed to cap international arrivals to Western Australia at 525 people a week to ease pressure on hotel quarantine.

WA Premier Mark McGowan urged Mr Morrison to reduce arrivals after the system came under strain.

But Attorney-General Christian Porter rejected Mr McGowan's calls to abandon its involvement in a High Court challenge to WA's border closures.

"The Commonwealth did not commence these actions and cannot simply cancel them," Mr Porter said.

He said the federal government intervened to put forward its views on the matter, as would be expected given the importance of the issue.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has also called for a limit on arrivals in her state as pressure mounts for more flights to land in Brisbane.

"We need to minimise the amount of international flights coming into Australia," she said on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

New Zealand is limiting returning travellers as well due to tightening space in hotel quarantine after an increase in the number of people wanting to come home.