National

Industry slams NSW-Vic border shutdown

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews - AAP

1 of 1

A major employer group has warned a "Berlin Wall" between Victoria and NSW will severely hamper Australia's economic recovery.

Federal MPs and senators based near the border have also raised concerns, with Nationals accusing state governments of punishing regional communities over the Melbourne outbreak.

The Victoria-NSW border will close at midnight on Tuesday night as states desperately try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Permits will be issued to people who need to cross the border for work or health care.

Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox said the closure would pull the rug out from under the economic recovery and spark chaos.

"The border closure puts up a Berlin Wall between our two biggest states which represent more than half our national economy, and cuts in two our country's main economic artery," he said.

"It is a sledgehammer approach when what is required is focused strategy that is community and hot-spot based and not based on arbitrary borders that split communities."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the decision was necessary but couldn't say how long the border would remain closed for.

"I hope it's not for too long because it obviously has an economic impact and people's jobs are at risk," he told 2GB radio on Monday.

"But they're equally at risk if the outbreak goes further than it is now."

Albury-Wodonga has Australia's only cross-border health service, with cancer treatment and dialysis on the NSW side.

The maternity unit is at the Victorian campus.

Independent MP Helen Haines, who is based in Wodonga, said locals needed certainty that health care and business wouldn't be affected.

"I don't want to hear of one case where someone on one side of the border is not able to access critical health care on the other because of a health crisis," she said.

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie, whose office is in Wodonga, criticised the "one size fits all" approach of shutting down the borders.

Mr Willox said freight should be waved through without any delay, warning traffic jams at borders could cause huge economic cost.

Victorian authorities recorded 127 new coronavirus cases on Monday, while two men died in the state to take the national toll to 106.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott said virus outbreaks needed to be managed to protect livelihoods.

"This is an extreme measure and hopefully a temporary one because the country can't afford to continuously go from one extreme to the other," she said.

Latest articles

News

Going dry for July? I’ll cheers to that!

WHAT was I thinking? This is a question I ask myself a lot. Indeed, increasingly since last week, when I decided to take part in Dry July. Meaning I have been stone cold sober for six days. That’s right; dry as a Mount Isa summer, straight as...

Ivy Jensen
News

Murray River Council stormwater project $400,000 over budget

MURRAY River Council has approved an extra $400,000 for Maiden Smith Drive stormwater works due to a budget shortfall.

Anna McGuinness
News

Echuca has most unsafe cycling spots in regional Victoria: report

ECHUCA has the most dangerous streets for cyclists in regional Victoria, a new report has found.

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Record virus cases as Vic border closed

New South Wales will close its border with Victoria after the southern state recorded its highest increase in new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

AAP Newswire