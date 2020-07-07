National

Government mulls sovereign data protection

By AAP Newswire

Data cables in Canberra. - AAP

1 of 1

The government is considering whether some of the data it collects from Australians is so important it should never leave the country.

A week after the government announced it would beef up the nation's cybersecurity, Government Services Minister Stuart Robert says it is examining how it deals with information Australians share.

"This will include considering whether certain data sets of concern to the public should be declared sovereign data sets and should only be hosted in Australia, in an accredited Australian data centre, across Australian networks and only accessed by the Australian government and our Australian service providers," he will tell the National Press Club on Tuesday, according to an excerpt from his speech.

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a $1.35 billion cybersecurity package to recruit more online spies, battle foreign criminals online and identify emerging cyber threats.

And in June he revealed a foreign government was behind an escalation in online threats.

Mr Robert will also promise new legislation around data availability and transparency to let the government design services where Australians don't have to share the same information repeatedly with different agencies.

He says thinking about the use of technology to overhaul Australians' interaction with government services is focused on making the experience simple, helpful, respectful and transparent.

An upgraded MyGov platform, now in a trial mode, aims to be the Netflix of service delivery.

And for those who can't or don't want to use online portals, the telephone helplines are being "reimagined" with 1.5 million people already signed up for voice biometric services.

In June, Mr Morrison apologised for the robodebt scheme and promised to reimburse more than 300,000 people.

The scheme matched Australian Taxation Office and Centrelink data to claw back overpaid welfare payments, but was ruled unlawful last year.

The repayments will total more than $700 million.

Mr Robert will talk up the government's plans for a new "entitlement calculation engine" that he says will work out welfare entitlements faster and more accurately.

Once it's set up, it will also be used for aged care, veterans support and health system payments, he will say.

