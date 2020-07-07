National

Homelessness support services cry for help

By AAP Newswire

Homelessness support services say they were already struggling to meet demand before the coronavirus pandemic.

A federal parliamentary inquiry into homelessness will kick off in Canberra on Tuesday.

Coronavirus and the recession are set to be key themes but advocates will warn of the troubles that the sector had already been facing.

The inquiry will look at what government, as well as the not-for-profit and private sectors, can do to address homelessness.

The Australian Council of Social Service said a third of homelessness support services were rarely or never able to meet demand last year.

Deputy chief executive Jacqueline Phillips wants the government to guarantee funding for support groups.

"Constrained resources are already placing undue pressure on services struggling to meet existing demand," she said in her submission.

A permanent increase in welfare payments, rent assistance and a boost in social housing would all help tackle homelessness, Ms Phillips said.

Think tank Per Capita said tens of billions of dollars need to be pumped into public housing over the next five years.

Executive director Emma Dawson told AAP that money needed to come from the federal government.

The Social Services Department told the inquiry homelessness had remained relatively stable across Australian between 2001 and 2016.

But it said major cities had seen the largest growth in homelessness, with more than half of the country's homeless living in the big cities.

More than 115,000 Australians were classified as homeless in the 2016 census.

This included people in overcrowded homes, temporary housing or rough sleepers.

