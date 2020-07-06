WA urges feds to back off border challenge

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison urging the federal government to withdraw its support for Clive Palmer's Federal Court challenge against the state's border closures.

The premier is also seeking a cap on the arrival of international flights into Perth after three new coronavirus cases were recorded on Monday among returning travellers.

And in another move designed to prevent an influx of arrivals, the government has drafted urgent legislation which would force all returning travellers including West Australians to pay for their mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine.

Parliament is not due to resume until mid-August but the premier has flagged recalling MPs for a special sitting.

The state government had previously been footing the bill with federal assistance.

Attorney General Christian Porter has flagged the Commonwealth's support for Mr Palmer's legal challenge against WA's strict interstate border restrictions, which is before the Federal Court after being initially heard in the High Court.

Mr McGowan says it makes no sense for the Morrison government to back the billionaire mining magnate while also endorsing the NSW-Victoria border closure.

"The legal challenge, and especially the Commonwealth's involvement in it, has now become completely ridiculous," the premier told reporters on Monday.

"This nonsense has to stop and it has to stop now."

Mr McGowan said there had been a steady increase in arrivals into WA, including three international and three domestic flights on Sunday.

He has requested the Commonwealth implement a cap on international flights into Perth Airport, saying he would ideally like only one every three days.

The newest cases included two interstate residents who arrived from Indonesia and one West Australian on a flight from Doha.

A further six cases were reported on Sunday among four women and two men who arrived on Wednesday from Dubai.

Contact tracing is underway for the passengers, who are all in hotel quarantine.

More than 1100 people are currently in quarantine in Perth across five hotels, with many others isolating at home.

"For those West Australians that have been stuck overseas for whatever reason, the desire to come home is now obviously stronger than ever," Mr McGowan said.

"We need to slow the flow of arrivals into Western Australia."

There are now 12 active cases in WA, including two people from interstate. The state has not recorded a community-based infection since April 11.