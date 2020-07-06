National

WA urges feds to back off border challenge

By AAP Newswire

Mark McGowan - AAP

1 of 1

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison urging the federal government to withdraw its support for Clive Palmer's Federal Court challenge against the state's border closures.

The premier is also seeking a cap on the arrival of international flights into Perth after three new coronavirus cases were recorded on Monday among returning travellers.

And in another move designed to prevent an influx of arrivals, the government has drafted urgent legislation which would force all returning travellers including West Australians to pay for their mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine.

Parliament is not due to resume until mid-August but the premier has flagged recalling MPs for a special sitting.

The state government had previously been footing the bill with federal assistance.

Attorney General Christian Porter has flagged the Commonwealth's support for Mr Palmer's legal challenge against WA's strict interstate border restrictions, which is before the Federal Court after being initially heard in the High Court.

Mr McGowan says it makes no sense for the Morrison government to back the billionaire mining magnate while also endorsing the NSW-Victoria border closure.

"The legal challenge, and especially the Commonwealth's involvement in it, has now become completely ridiculous," the premier told reporters on Monday.

"This nonsense has to stop and it has to stop now."

Mr McGowan said there had been a steady increase in arrivals into WA, including three international and three domestic flights on Sunday.

He has requested the Commonwealth implement a cap on international flights into Perth Airport, saying he would ideally like only one every three days.

The newest cases included two interstate residents who arrived from Indonesia and one West Australian on a flight from Doha.

A further six cases were reported on Sunday among four women and two men who arrived on Wednesday from Dubai.

Contact tracing is underway for the passengers, who are all in hotel quarantine.

More than 1100 people are currently in quarantine in Perth across five hotels, with many others isolating at home.

"For those West Australians that have been stuck overseas for whatever reason, the desire to come home is now obviously stronger than ever," Mr McGowan said.

"We need to slow the flow of arrivals into Western Australia."

There are now 12 active cases in WA, including two people from interstate. The state has not recorded a community-based infection since April 11.

Latest articles

News

Motiv8-tion rewarded

Hope Spalding has been rewarded for instilling motivation in the community while gyms were closed during Coronavirus lockdown. She was this week announced as the winner of the Deniliquin Eyecare Maui Jim non-scripted sunglasses giveaway, launched...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

More cash for park

Another $111,000 in funding has been secured for improvements at Deniliquin’s Memorial Park. The COVID-19 stimulus package money announced on Monday will be added to $200,000 from the Showground Stimulus Funding Program announced last month. The...

Olivia Duffey
News

Cultural project approved

Approval has been granted for a community outdoor learning area to be constructed at the Werrpanakata Fish Park in Deniliquin. The new outdoor covered area will be installed on the island which sits in the middle of the Brown’s Park lagoon...

Olivia Duffey

MOST POPULAR

National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Super spreader theory raised in Vic cases

Victoria’s health minister claimed a super spreader could be a factor in the Melbourne COVID-19 outbreak, while thousands refuse to be tested.

AAP Newswire