Accused Snapchat rapist granted bail

AAP Newswire

A Brisbane man allegedly filmed himself sexually assaulting a drunk woman then posted the recording on social media.

The 21-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with rape after he allegedly sent the recording out on messaging app Snapchat on Friday.

The man is also accused of making a recording in breach of the privacy act and distributing a prohibited recording of the woman, also 21, who was known to him.

He was granted bail in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday and will reappear in the same court on August 10.

