Qld policewoman choked, cuffed and bitten

By AAP Newswire

A man repeatedly choked then bit a Queensland policewoman as his sister handcuffed the officer after the pair were kicked out of a Brisbane pub.

New Zealanders Hylton Miharo King, 24, and Ariana Thirteen King, 30, pleaded guilty to seriously assaulting the police officer at Mitchelton in May 2019.

The pair had been at the Brook Hotel drinking with a group of friends before threatening staff and being thrown out.

Outside the pub, Hylton King told police to "f*** off", then grabbed the female officer around the throat as she tried to handcuff him.

He also bit the officer's fingers as she attempted to eye gouge him, Judge Nathan Jarro told the Brisbane District Court on Monday.

During the struggle, mother-of-five Ariana King grabbed the officer's handcuffs and clasped them on the policewoman's wrist.

She also pulled and pushed a policeman as he tried to help his colleague.

Hylton King repeatedly choked the female officer during the melee, causing her to temporarily lose consciousness, Judge Jarro said.

"You didn't stop at the first incident, you continued to inflict physical injury on and harm on someone who was protecting the community," he said.

"Your conduct was disgraceful ... Shame on you both."

Judge Jarro said the officer has struggled mentally after the attack.

"She was required to undergo disease testing (after the bite) ... she had to immediately stop breastfeeding in case you had infected her child," he said.

He reminded the Kings about the valuable role police perform protecting the community.

"They are the very people you would turn to if something happened to you or your children," he said.

Defence lawyer Daniel Caruana told the court Hylton King's visa had been cancelled and he was already in immigration detention waiting to be deported.

Judge Jarro sentenced him to 11 months' imprisonment wholly suspended for two and half years.

Ariana King was sentenced to nine months' imprisonment also wholly suspended for two-and-a-half years.

Her lawyer told the court she would be returning to New Zealand of her own accord.

