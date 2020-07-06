National

Vic’s first judge-alone trial in the weeds

By AAP Newswire

An accused cannabis grower claims she had no idea the plant was a narcotic in Victoria's first judge-alone trial.

Phong Truong and co-accused Thi Bui are both charged with growing a large commercial quantity of cannabis at a Truganina warehouse in October 2018.

During a raid on the warehouse police uncovered more than 1000 cannabis plants, weighing more than 400kg.

Bui, 46, denied knowing the plants were a narcotic while her co-accused Truong, 59, claims he didn't realise it was a large commercial quantity.

In one of the nine growing rooms at the warehouse, 299 plants were found, Victorian County Court Judge Liz Gaynor was told on Monday.

Bui and Truong are the first to use the emergency legislation allowing judge-only trials because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The accused must apply to have their case heard without a jury and a judge must also rule it would be in the best interest to do so.

But the judge-only trials are a temporary measure and due to expire in October because of a sunset clause included in the omnibus legislation.

Judges will have to decide on the verdict and give written reasons explaining the finding.

Another judge-only trial was abandoned when the man pleaded guilty earlier last month.

The trial in front of Judge Gaynor continues.

