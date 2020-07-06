Gunshots ‘like thongs slapping’: witness

A murder witness heard a former bikie say "what do you want" and then noises "like thongs slapping" before the man bled out in his NSW south coast home, a trial has been told.

Johnny Salafia, 38, was shot three times in the head and chest moments after answering the door of his Kings Point home on June 26, 2013.

The NSW Supreme Court trial of his accused murderer, Robert John Stewart McCloskey, was told on Monday a person in the home at the time heard banging at the door and Mr Salafia say "Who is it?"

The victim then said "What the f*** do you want?" before the witness described hearing "noises like thongs slapping".

Another person in the home said they ran out to find Mr Salafia lying on the floor near the front door but "we thought he was having a fit or something".

Neither witness can be identified for legal reasons.

Their two accounts came to light on Monday as Senior Constable Lisa Glover described the aftermath of the murder scene.

She said Sara Woodcock, who'd arrived home to find her de facto partner on the lounge room floor, repeatedly said "they'll f***ing pay for this, they'll f***ing pay" in the presence of police.

Another officer told the trial on Monday he questioned Ms Woodcock about who Mr Salafia had been "blueing with".

But she did not identify McCloskey or the Rebels bikie gang among the two issues she was aware of.

McCloskey, 45, has pleaded not guilty to Mr Salafia's murder.

He accepts he went to Mr Salafia's Kings Point home the night of the killing but says one or both of the other men he was with fired five shots through the front screen door.

The trial before Justice David Davies resumes on Tuesday.