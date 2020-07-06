National

Pauline Hanson banned from The Today Show

By AAP Newswire

Senator Pauline Hanson. - AAP

Pauline Hanson has been dumped as a regular contributor to The Today Show after making racist remarks about coronavirus outbreaks in Melbourne.

The One Nation leader made several offensive comments about people locked down in public housing blocks.

The program initially boosted the "controversial" comments on social media and asked fans whether their guest had "gone too far".

But within hours, the tweets were deleted and Senator Hanson was sacked.

"We don't shy away from diverse opinions and robust debate on The Today Show. But this morning's accusations from Pauline Hanson were ill-informed and divisive," Nine's news and current affairs director Darren Wick said on Monday.

"At a time of uncertainty in this national and global health crisis, Australians have to be united and supportive of one another. We need to get through this together."

Labor's multicultural affairs spokesman Andrew Giles said Senator Hanson's comments were hateful and hurtful.

"These are a group of people who deserve our support to get through an awful situation not of their making," he said.

"Senator Hanson's remarks do not bear repeating but her conduct must be condemned by all sides of politics.

"Now is a time for political leadership which unequivocally rejects racism and the forces seeking to divide Australians."

Senator Hanson wrote on her Facebook page: "(I'm) struggling to see what I said that was so controversial."

But it's not the first time she has courted controversy on morning television.

She clashed with Sunrise host David Koch in 2019 over her vilification of Muslims.

Koch linked Senator Hanson's views to a manifesto written by the man accused of perpetrating the Christchurch terror attack.

