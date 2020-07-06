National

Airline staff for Vic hotel quarantine

By AAP Newswire

Qantas staff are seen at Sydney Airport - AAP

1 of 1

Stood-down Qantas staff will be recruited to Victoria's botched hotel quarantine regime.

Corrections Victoria has taken over the management of hotel quarantine for returned travellers after private security guards breached protocols, contributing to the state's latest coronavirus outbreak.

"The Corrections Commissioner and Corrections Victoria who have control from a management, supervision and overall chain of command ... over our hotel quarantine is very pleased that we have sought to engage a number of cabin crew who are currently stood down from Qantas," Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Monday.

"Let's be clear: There are very few groups of people who take safety more seriously and know and understand safety protocols and dynamic environments and the need to always go by the book than those who work in our aviation sector."

Any stood-down cabin crew hired will be employees of the Department of Justice and Community Safety, they will not be sub-contractors, Mr Andrews said.

They will be directly accountable and under the direct supervision and management of Corrections Victoria.

Latest articles

News

NSW-Victorian border to close Tuesday night

The NSW-Victoria border will be closed from Tuesday night, as Victoria records the largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. But residents of border towns will be able to apply for exemptions to travel for work...

Madi Chwasta
News

Friendship blooms in dark times

They say you’re never too old to make new friends. And that’s exactly what 94-year-old Shepparton resident Yvonne Austin and Greater Shepparton City Councillor Kim O’Keeffe have discovered in recent months. Ms O’Keeffe stumbled...

Morgan Dyer
News

Kerry Short retires after nearly 35 years teaching photography at Wanganui

Kerry Short didn’t just teach students how to take a photo. He taught them how to create magic. That indescribable “wow-factor”. That moment — whether it’s a look in an eye, or a pop of colour — that makes you...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Super spreader theory raised in Vic cases

Victoria’s health minister claimed a super spreader could be a factor in the Melbourne COVID-19 outbreak, while thousands refuse to be tested.

AAP Newswire