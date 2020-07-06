Airline staff for Vic hotel quarantine

Stood-down Qantas staff will be recruited to Victoria's botched hotel quarantine regime.

Corrections Victoria has taken over the management of hotel quarantine for returned travellers after private security guards breached protocols, contributing to the state's latest coronavirus outbreak.

"The Corrections Commissioner and Corrections Victoria who have control from a management, supervision and overall chain of command ... over our hotel quarantine is very pleased that we have sought to engage a number of cabin crew who are currently stood down from Qantas," Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Monday.

"Let's be clear: There are very few groups of people who take safety more seriously and know and understand safety protocols and dynamic environments and the need to always go by the book than those who work in our aviation sector."

Any stood-down cabin crew hired will be employees of the Department of Justice and Community Safety, they will not be sub-contractors, Mr Andrews said.

They will be directly accountable and under the direct supervision and management of Corrections Victoria.