National

SA magistrate faces court on four charges

By AAP Newswire

Bob Harrap (centre) arrives at the Adelaide Magistrates Court - AAP

1 of 1

A South Australian magistrate has faced court on deception charges after an investigation by the state's Independent Commissioner Against Corruption.

Bob Harrap has been charged with two counts of deception, one count of conspiring to commit an abuse of public office and one count of conspiring or attempting to pervert the course of justice.

It will be alleged that in May Harrap misrepresented who was driving his government-issued car when it was observed committing traffic offences, and thereby engaged in deception to obtain a benefit for himself.

It will be separately alleged that he conspired with another person to pervert the course of justice and conspired to abuse his public office in relation to a matter that was to be heard by him.

Harrap appeared before Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday with District Court Judge Stephen McEwen hearing the case.

Appearing at the same time were three co-accused.

All matters were adjourned until later in July.

Latest articles

Horticulture

Harvest Trail Services will secure seasonal workers

A multi-million program hopes to encourage more Australian job seekers to take up seasonal harvest jobs in major horticulture regions across Australia, including the Goulburn Valley. The $24.1 million Harvest Trail Services program will cover...

Jamie Salter
Horticulture

Fruit fly action plan funding extended for Goulburn Murray Valley group

Moira Shire Council has received $522 800 to continue delivering the Goulburn Murray valley’s fruit fly regional action plan. The funding is part of the Victorian Government’s one-year extension of the Managing Fruit Fly in Victoria Action...

Rodney Woods
Horticulture

Border closures likely to impact fruit harvest labour

Fruit growers will need to find alternatives to backpackers when harvest season comes around again in the Goulburn Valley, according to industry bodies. Fruit Growers Victoria grower services manager Michael Crisera said the Seasonal Worker Program...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Super spreader theory raised in Vic cases

Victoria’s health minister claimed a super spreader could be a factor in the Melbourne COVID-19 outbreak, while thousands refuse to be tested.

AAP Newswire