National

SA man jailed over toilet block assault

By AAP Newswire

Statue of 'Lady Justice' or Themis

A 33-year-old man who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in the toilet block of a playground in Adelaide's north has been jailed for four years and nine months.

Hamzeh Bahrami pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent assault over the attack in April last year with District Court Judge Paul Slattery describing it on Monday as brazen and "abhorrent in the extreme".

Judge Slattery set a non-parole period of three years.

