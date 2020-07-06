Liberal hopeful yet to concede Eden-Monaro

The Liberal Party's candidate for Eden-Monaro has yet to concede defeat for the by-election as Labor celebrates an "against-the-odds" win.

Labor candidate Kristy McBain has claimed victory in a tight battle for the NSW seat but hasn't heard from rival Fiona Kotvojs.

"No early morning phone call just as yet," Ms McBain told the ABC on Monday.

"But with most of the votes now counted, we're very confident that Labor will retain the seat of Eden-Monaro."

The Australian Electoral Commission says Ms McBain has 50.40 per cent on a two-party-preferred basis, compared to Dr Kotvojs on 49.60 per cent.

The Liberal candidate is waiting for the official results for the seat while Ms McBain claimed victory on Sunday.

But Labor experienced a decline in its primary vote by about three per cent, which the party puts down to the loss of former MP Mike Kelly's personal vote.

Dr Kelly vacated the seat earlier this year for health reasons.

Ms McBain, a former Bega mayor, is ready to get started.

"I've got to hit the ground running and get right across the electorate and work hard for this area, because we know that there have been cumulative disasters - drought, bushfire and COVID-19."

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says it's an extraordinary win for the opposition.

"Kirsty McBain will be joining us here in August in the national parliament. She will be great for the people of Eden-Monaro," he told Nine's Today program.