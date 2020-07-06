Virus lockdown residents get rent support

Residents in Victoria's nine inner-Melbourne public housing blocks will live rent free for a fortnight after being forced into COVID-19 lockdown.

About 3000 people will have their rent waived for two weeks after a rise in coronavirus cases.

Twenty-seven cases have been found in the North Melbourne and Flemington towers.

The state government announced the rental relief on Sunday, less than a day after telling residents they could not leave for at least five days.

Instead, food and medical supplies will be delivered to their homes.

Those who live in the buildings with jobs will get a $1500 hardship payment, while those not in the workforce will receive $750.

The government wants every resident tested for coronavirus, and those that do will have their payments fast-tracked.

Thana Sirag told AAP on Sunday night that her family had not received a care box or food, and there's no sanitary pads or nappies available.

Amr Osman tweeted a video showing the box of food staples he'd been given, including cereal and jam but no bread or milk.

The lockdown has prompted anger with more than 1300 people signing an online petition against the "racially charged lockdown" on Sunday.

Victoria recorded 74 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 2536.

A nurse at the Royal Melbourne Hospital has tested positive to the virus, with deep cleaning and contact tracing underway, a spokeswoman said.

St John's Ambulance is working with the Royal Melbourne Hospital to provide around the clock medical assistance teams at the Melbourne Showgrounds from Monday to help people impacted by COVID-19.

To date, 12 Victorian postcodes have been put into stage three lockdown until at least July 29 in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said it was up to Victorian authorities to determine if more postcodes should be put in lockdown.

"That will be a matter for the Victorian authorities but it will be led by the epidemiology and that is entirely appropriate and the proportionality of that response, I am confident, will be correct and appropriate," he said.

The Northern Territory is the latest jurisdiction to put up barriers to Victorians entering its borders, following actions by South Australia and Queensland.